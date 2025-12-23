J&K reservation policy draws criticism as open merit gets 192 of 480 medical officer posts

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir’s existing reservation policy has once again come under scrutiny after the Health and Medical Education Department earmarked only 192 out of a total 480 Medical Officer posts for Open Merit (OM) aspirants.

The Health and Medical Education Department has referred 480 Medical Officer posts of the Health and Family Welfare Department to the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission for direct recruitment.

Of the 480 posts, only 192 have been kept for Open Merit candidates. As per the breakup, 38 posts have been reserved for Scheduled Castes, 48 each for Scheduled Tribes under Scheduled Tribe-1 and Scheduled Tribe-2, 48 posts for Residents of Backward Areas (RBA), 39 posts for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 48 posts for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and 19 posts for aspirants from the ALC/IB category.

The allocation of just 192 posts for Open Merit aspirants has once again brought the existing reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir into focus.

“70% of J&K’s population will compete for 192 out of 480 Medical Officer posts. Tell me, when you fall sick, will you ask the doctor’s category or their competence? This is not social justice. This is the systematic killing of merit and a direct threat to healthcare quality,” said Sahil Parray, a representative of a group advocating for Open Merit aspirants.

“Reservation was meant to uplift, not to overpower. Correct imbalance? Yes. Create a new injustice? No. Enough is enough. Restore balance. Restore merit. We want our fair share back,” Parray said in a post on X.

PDP MLA Waheed Para, in a post on X, said, “Equality, new syllabus: 60% people, 40% opportunities.”