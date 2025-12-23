National Farmers' Day: Remembering former PM Charan Singh, a staunch champion of farmers' welfare

"The true India resides in its villages," said India's former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Today, National Farmers' Day is celebrated in remembrance of his birth anniversary. He championed for the farmers' cause and welfare and was the architect of several key legislations that changed the lives of farmers, once and for all.

Beginning his political career with the Congress party and first elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly (then provincial) in 1937, he held portfolios, including Revenue, Agriculture, Home, and Local Self-Government.

He formulated and finalised the Debt Redemption Bill 1939, which was later enacted as the United Provinces Agriculturists and Workmen Debt Redemption Act in 1940. The Act paved the way for thousands of farmers to save their fields from public auction and curbed money lender exploitation.