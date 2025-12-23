Nearly 1,000 postgraduates, 3,324 graduates among 5,061 new Haryana police constables

CHANDIGARH: An increasing number of highly qualified candidates are joining the Haryana Police as constables.

Of the 5,061 newly trained constables who will formally join the force on Wednesday after taking the oath of discipline, integrity and public service, 969 are postgraduates, 3,324 are graduates, and 768 hold 10+2 or diploma qualifications.

This trend may be attributed to the dismal job scenario in both public and private sectors, the devaluation of educational degrees, or a growing passion for uniformed services.

Director of the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, Karnal, A.S. Chawla said the batch is particularly noteworthy for its strong academic background and intellectual capacity. He added that many recruits are proficient in Hindi, English and Punjabi, which will enhance public communication, cybercrime handling, technology-driven policing and citizen-centric services. All recruits have been registered on the Karmayogi Portal and encouraged to undertake various capacity-building courses.

Among the women trainees, Nishu from Jind secured the Overall First Position, Mohit from Gurugram stood second, while Manjeet Chahal from Hisar achieved third position and also won the Best Outdoor Trophy. “These achievements reflect strong women empowerment and equal opportunity within the Haryana Police,” Chawla said.