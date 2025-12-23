Nitish along with Lalan and Samrat meet Modi in Delhi

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the second day of his two-day visit to New Delhi. Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary and Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh were also present.

This was Nitish’s first meeting with the Prime Minister in New Delhi after the Bihar assembly elections. NDA leaders, however, dismissed the Congress charge, calling it a courtesy meeting.

Bihar Congress on Monday took a swipe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, alleging that the talks were aimed at manipulating upcoming elections.

The Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram has also alleged, “Now top leaders of the ruling alliance are holding meetings to chalk out strategies to rig the coming elections, including Rajya Sabha and state legislative council.”

The party sources said discussions focused on Bihar’s development, coordination between the Centre and the state, Rajya Sabha elections due in April next year, cabinet expansion, and legislative council elections.