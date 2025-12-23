Police attaches property of US-based Kashmiri separatist Ghulam Nabi Shah following NIA court order

SRINAGAR: Acting on NIA court directions, police on Tuesday attached the property of America-based Kashmiri separatist leader Ghulam Nabi Shah alias Dr Fai in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district. Dr Fai has already been declared a proclaimed absconder by the court.
"In compliance with the directions of Special NIA court, land measuring one kanal and two marlas under Survey No. 466 situated at village Wadwan and land measuring 11 marlas under Survey No. 343 located at village Chattabugh in Budgam has been ordered to be attached," a police spokesman said.
Police also put the attachment notice in the attached property informing the public that the land has been attached under the provision of Section 83(4) CRPC vide order of Court of Special Judge NIA, Budgam.
The District Collector has been instructed to take possession of the said properties.
The police spokesperson said investigations have revealed involvement of the accused in separatist activities, including the dissemination of propaganda aimed at undermining the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.
Earlier in the day, NIA special court ordered attachment of immovable property belonging to absconding accused Ghulam Nabi Shah alias Dr Fai, a US-based Kashmiri separatist, in connection with FIR No. 46/2020 registered at Police Station Budgam under Sections 10, 13 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The attachment order was passed under Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code (corresponding to Section 85 of Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023) as the accused had already been declared a proclaimed offender by the competent court in May, 2025, after he failed to respond to a 30-day notice to appear before police.
Fai, who is founder of the Kashmiri American Council (KAC), has been accused under the UAPA since 2020 for allegedly lobbying on behalf of Kashmiri separatists and Pakistan.
Fai also confronted legal issues in the US, where he was arrested in 2011, after KAC was declared as a front for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) by US authorities.
He was sentenced to two years in prison by a US court for conspiracy and tax violations. He later pleaded guilty to conspiracy and tax evasion before being released in 2013.
Police said legal action against Fai is a message to all separatists, who are acting from foreign land that strict action will be taken against them under the law of the land.