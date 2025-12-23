Police attaches property of US-based Kashmiri separatist Ghulam Nabi Shah following NIA court order

SRINAGAR: Acting on NIA court directions, police on Tuesday attached the property of America-based Kashmiri separatist leader Ghulam Nabi Shah alias Dr Fai in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district. Dr Fai has already been declared a proclaimed absconder by the court.

"In compliance with the directions of Special NIA court, land measuring one kanal and two marlas under Survey No. 466 situated at village Wadwan and land measuring 11 marlas under Survey No. 343 located at village Chattabugh in Budgam has been ordered to be attached," a police spokesman said.

Police also put the attachment notice in the attached property informing the public that the land has been attached under the provision of Section 83(4) CRPC vide order of Court of Special Judge NIA, Budgam.

The District Collector has been instructed to take possession of the said properties.

The police spokesperson said investigations have revealed involvement of the accused in separatist activities, including the dissemination of propaganda aimed at undermining the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.