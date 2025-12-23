President Murmu links community participation to national security, economic growth

NEW DELHI: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday stressed that security is a crucial driver of economic investment and growth, asserting that “security is among the key drivers of economic investment and growth” and that building a “Surakshit Bharat” is essential for building a “Samriddh Bharat”.

Addressing the IB Centenary Endowment Lecture on “People-centric National Security: Community Participation in Building Viksit Bharat”, the President said that placing citizen welfare and public participation at the centre of national strategy would empower people to act as effective sources of intelligence and security.

She urged citizens not to remain passive observers of events around them, but to become alert and active partners in ensuring the security of their surroundings, as well as regions beyond. Emphasising the concept of “Jan Bhagidari”, she said it is the cornerstone of people-centric security and that community participation plays a vital role in strengthening national security.

“All institutions concerned, including IB, should spread awareness among our people that national security is the responsibility of every citizen. Alert citizens can provide formidable support to the efforts of government agencies engaged in national security,” she said, adding that India’s Constitution lays down Fundamental Duties for citizens, many of which relate to broader aspects of national security.

Reiterating her point, she said that “Jan Bhagidari” (community participation) strengthens national security, as it remains the foundation of people-centric security.

Speaking further on the theme, the President called upon people to stay vigilant on security-related issues. “People need not be passive observers of what happens around them. They should become alert and active partners in the security of their own surroundings and also of regions beyond it,” she asserted.