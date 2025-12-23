President Murmu links community participation to national security, economic growth

NEW DELHI: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday stressed that security is a crucial driver of economic investment and growth, asserting that “security is among the key drivers of economic investment and growth” and that building a “Surakshit Bharat” is essential for building a “Samriddh Bharat”.
Addressing the IB Centenary Endowment Lecture on “People-centric National Security: Community Participation in Building Viksit Bharat”, the President said that placing citizen welfare and public participation at the centre of national strategy would empower people to act as effective sources of intelligence and security.
She urged citizens not to remain passive observers of events around them, but to become alert and active partners in ensuring the security of their surroundings, as well as regions beyond. Emphasising the concept of “Jan Bhagidari”, she said it is the cornerstone of people-centric security and that community participation plays a vital role in strengthening national security.
“All institutions concerned, including IB, should spread awareness among our people that national security is the responsibility of every citizen. Alert citizens can provide formidable support to the efforts of government agencies engaged in national security,” she said, adding that India’s Constitution lays down Fundamental Duties for citizens, many of which relate to broader aspects of national security.
Speaking further on the theme, the President called upon people to stay vigilant on security-related issues. “People need not be passive observers of what happens around them. They should become alert and active partners in the security of their own surroundings and also of regions beyond it,” she asserted.
She also underlined that the civil police and internal security agencies must function with a spirit of service towards the people. “This spirit of service will build trust among the people. This trust is a precondition for developing a people-centric national security strategy in which community participation will be a key element,” she said.
Referring to cybercrime, the President said India is facing multi-dimensional security challenges and that cybercrimes in recent years have emerged as a significant threat. She emphasised that insecurity in any part of the country has economic consequences that extend far beyond the affected area.
Citing the near elimination of left-wing extremism, she said sustained action by forces and agencies involved in internal security has been a key factor behind its near-eradication. She observed that a holistic approach had been adopted to win the trust of communities through various initiatives.
“Promoting socio-economic inclusion in tribal and remote areas has proved effective against exploitation of the people by left-wing extremists and insurgent groups,” she added.
In addition, the President stressed the need to protect people from misinformation, describing it as a highly challenging task. “This task must be carried out continuously and very effectively. There is a need to create a community of active social media users who consistently present fact-based narratives in the national interest,” she said.
Expressing concern over the rise in digital frauds, she said, “The growing problem of digital fraud requires vigilance at the household, institutional, and community levels. Digital platforms can empower citizens to report phishing, digital fraud, and online abuse. They can provide real-time data to relevant agencies.”
“This transformation, driven by public participation, will help address the complex, multifaceted security challenges of the 21st century,” she said.