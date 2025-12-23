Rahul Gandhi alleges ‘assault on institutions’ in Berlin, BJP hits back

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in Berlin alleging a “full-scale assault” on India’s institutional framework have sparked a sharp political backlash, with the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing the Congress leader of running down the country abroad and questioning his intent.

Addressing a lecture at the Hertie School during his five-day visit to Germany, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha reiterated his “vote theft” charge against the BJP-led government. “There is a full-scale assault taking place on the institutional framework of our country,” Gandhi said, claiming there was “a problem with the electoral machinery in India” and alleging a “wholesale capture” of institutions.

“When you look at our intelligence agencies, you look at the CBI, you look at the ED, they’ve been weaponised,” he said. “Look at the number of cases that the ED and the CBI have against the BJP people. You’ll find the answer is zero.”

Gandhi also alleged intimidation of businesspersons supporting the Congress, arguing that institutions were no longer functioning independently.

Referring to recent elections, he said, “We have won elections in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh,” and claimed the party had shown “without a shadow of a doubt” that it won the Haryana election, while asserting that the Maharashtra polls were not fair. He added that the Opposition had raised direct questions with the Election Commission.

The BJP hit back sharply, with party president and Union Minister J P Nadda criticising Gandhi for making such remarks overseas. "When Parliament is in session, Rahul Gandhi is in Germany. And he is giving speeches against India there. And when is he giving? When Prime Minister Modi ji is being respected more than 29 times, then he goes and abuses India," he said. according to NDTV.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also attacked Gandhi, asking whether someone who “truly loves Bharat” would want the country to fail.

In a post on X, Bhandari alleged that Gandhi, along with his “ideological patron George Soros”, was attempting to “foster chaos and unrest in Indian democracy” by travelling abroad to unite what he described as “anti-India forces.”