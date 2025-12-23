Republic Day Parade 2026: Army's Para SF to display recently inducted equipment and systems

NEW DELHI: The approaching Republic Day Parade 2026 will include the Indian Army's Para (Parachute) Special Forces, which will not only display their unique "Hell March" but also display their recently inducted equipment.

The sources said that during the 77th Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path in Delhi, the display will feature loitering munitions, first-person view (FPV) drones, robotic mules, unmanned ground vehicles, and modern weapon systems such as the Tavor assault rifle and Negev light machine gun (LMG).

According to sources, the IWI (Israel Weapon Industries) Negev NG-7, Negev NG-7 was inducted into the Indian Army in October this year. In March 2020, the MoD finalised a contract for 16,479 Negev 7.62x51 mm LMGs, valued at Rs 880 crore.

Elaborating on the 'Order of March', "the Para Brigade column would begin with two Rugged Terrain Transport Systems (RTTS) - one equipped with a Trinetra drone and the other with a First-Person View (FPV) system."

Next in line would be two all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) carrying Nagastra and Johnette, loitering munitions onboard. The ATVs will be followed by four light specialist vehicles.

"The first two would be armed with a heavy machine gun and an anti-tank guided missile system, respectively. The remaining two vehicles would be configured for reconnaissance and drone operations - one carrying a Q6 surveillance drone along with canister-launched drones, and the other operating independently, deployed remotely piloted aerial systems.", sources added.