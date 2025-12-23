Republic Day Parade 2026: Army's Para SF to display recently inducted equipment and systems

NEW DELHI: The approaching Republic Day Parade 2026 will include the Indian Army's Para (Parachute) Special Forces, which will not only display their unique "Hell March" but also display their recently inducted equipment.
The sources said that during the 77th Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path in Delhi, the display will feature loitering munitions, first-person view (FPV) drones, robotic mules, unmanned ground vehicles, and modern weapon systems such as the Tavor assault rifle and Negev light machine gun (LMG).
According to sources, the IWI (Israel Weapon Industries) Negev NG-7, Negev NG-7 was inducted into the Indian Army in October this year. In March 2020, the MoD finalised a contract for 16,479 Negev 7.62x51 mm LMGs, valued at Rs 880 crore.
Elaborating on the 'Order of March', "the Para Brigade column would begin with two Rugged Terrain Transport Systems (RTTS) - one equipped with a Trinetra drone and the other with a First-Person View (FPV) system."
Next in line would be two all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) carrying Nagastra and Johnette, loitering munitions onboard. The ATVs will be followed by four light specialist vehicles.
"The first two would be armed with a heavy machine gun and an anti-tank guided missile system, respectively. The remaining two vehicles would be configured for reconnaissance and drone operations - one carrying a Q6 surveillance drone along with canister-launched drones, and the other operating independently, deployed remotely piloted aerial systems.", sources added.
"A tailored tracked mover would be positioned, transporting four robotic mules, each capable of carrying a 30-kg payload such as medical supplies or rations," as the rear of the column.
In addition, there would be a tracked-wheeled system, featuring four robotic mules mounted at its four corners. "These mules would be armed with two Negev light machine guns and two Tavor weapon systems, with an unmanned ground vehicle positioned at the centre."
In 2024, the Indian Army inducted 100 robotic mules, with each Para SF Unit getting five mules. There are plans, sources added, to give three more such mules to every Unit in the months to come.
The systems will be operated by a total of 30 Special Forces personnel during the march. The Army, Navy and IAF have their own special operations troops and set-up. Marcos (Marine Commandos) and Garud Commando are the special forces of the Navy and Air Force.
The primary mission of Special Forces commandos is to swiftly eliminate high-value targets, both domestically and abroad, with precision and secrecy.
The significance of the Special Forces (SFs) is underlined due to their employment in conventional, sub-conventional and emerging domains has become integral to achieving national security objectives.
These specially trained troops carry out high-risk operations that require advanced skills and tactics in hostile, denied, or politically sensitive environments.
Special Forces (SF), owing to their agility, strategic reach and mission-specific capabilities, are uniquely suited to generate disproportionate operational effects through precision engagement, deep insertion and unconventional operations.