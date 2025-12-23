Senior Gujarat officials under ED scanner as coordinated; searches target top district administration

AHMEDABAD: Senior officials in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district came under scrutiny on Tuesday after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a coordinated, multi-location search operation, triggering ripples across the local administration and signalling the seriousness and breadth of the probe.

ED teams fanned out across Surendranagar and Wadhwan early in the day, carrying out synchronised searches aimed at senior Class-I officers.

One team searched the official bungalow of Surendranagar District Collector Dr Rajendrakumar Patel, a 2015-batch IAS officer, while another simultaneously entered the residence of Deputy Mamlatdar Chandrasinh Mori in Wadhwan’s Rawalwas area, leaving little room for delay or information leakage.

The operation was conducted under tight security, underscoring the sensitivity of the case and the seniority of the officials involved.

More than eight ED vehicles were deployed on the ground, with local police forming a tight security cordon to prevent any disruption as officials moved in and out of the premises.

“Adequate police force was deployed to maintain law and order and ensure the operation proceeded smoothly without any untoward incident,” a senior police officer said, adding that security arrangements had been made well in advance due to the involvement of senior officers.