SIR: Madhya Pradesh records over 42 lakh deletions from draft electoral rolls

BHOPAL: As many as 42.74 lakh electors out of the total 5.74 crore were removed from the draft electoral rolls published on Tuesday after the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Madhya Pradesh.
Out of the 42,74,160 names that were removed from the electoral rolls, 19.19 lakh were men, while 23.64 lakh were women. The total number of voters who filled up the SIR enumeration forms stands at over 5.31 crore.
As many as 8,65, 832 voters remained unmapped, as the details of their parents or grandparents were not found in the 2003 voter roll. These voters will be given a week's time to appear personally with any of the 13 documents mentioned by the Election Commission and get their names added in the final list, which will be published on February 21, 2026.
According to the state's Chief Electoral Officer S K Jha, out of the excluded voters, 31.51 lakh were absent (shifted out of the state or were absent during the enumeration exercise), 8.46 lakh were deceased, and 2.77 lakh were duplicate (whose name was found to be existing in multiple constituencies).
Large number of deletions were recorded at Indore, Jabalpur and Bhopal.
Indore topped the list with the highest number of absent and unmapped voters, while it was second in the list of shifted, deceased and duplicate voters. Indore houses nine assembly segments, all of which were won by the ruling BJP in the 2023 state elections.
The highest number of dead voters was recorded at Jabalpur while Bhopal topped the list of shifted voters. Burhanpur housed maximum number of duplicate voters in the state.
The newly created Pandhurna, Alirajpur, Umaria and Sidhi recorded lesser number of deletions.
To handle grievances and speed up corrections, 725 additional Electoral Registration Officers have been appointed.
According to the EC, the draft electoral rolls can be accessed through the poll body's website or the Booth Level Officers. Claims and objections can be filed until January 22, and any eligible voter whose name has been removed can apply for inclusion using Form 6.
The second phase of the SIR will run from January 22 to February 14, after which the final electoral roll for the states and UT will be published on February 21.