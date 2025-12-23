Three, including TMC leader, his son sentenced to life imprisonment in Hanshkhali schoolgirl gang rape case

KOLKATA: Three persons, including a ruling Trinamool Congress leader and his son, were sentenced to life imprisonment after they were found guilty in the gang rape and death of a schoolgirl in Hanshkhali of Nadia district in West Bengal.
The incident took place in April 2022, prompting Opposition parties like the BJP, CPI-M and Congress to intensify protests against the ruling party in the State, demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation.
The nine convicted in the case are Trinamool leader Samarendra Gayali, his son Brajagopal aka Sohail and seven others — Prabhakar Samaddar, Ranjit Mullick, Surajit Roy, Akash Baroi, Dipta Gayali, Pijush Kanti Bhakta, and Anshuman Bagchi.
The court, today, pronounced the sentence giving Sohail, Prabhakar and Ranjit imprisonment till death, while Samarendra, Dipta and another were sentenced for five years’ jail each.
One of the nine convicted is a minor boy who has been granted conditional bail for now. The court will makdecide him after a year.
However, the family members of the victim are not happy with the verdict, as they expected that the court would sentence the convicts to death.
“We are not happy with the judgment because we had demanded their death sentences. I had so many expectations and dreams for my daughter, but the bastards ruined all,” the victim’s mother said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigated the case following a Calcutta High Court order.
They were pronounced guilty under various sections of the BNSS related to gang rape, criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation, destruction and suppression of evidence, along with Section 6 of the POCSO Act.
According to the prosecution, on April 4, 2022, the minor girl attended a birthday party organised for Brajagopal, where she was gang-raped. She returned home bleeding profusely and died the next day.
The victim’s parents said that they were prevented by the convicts from taking her to a hospital. Her body was forcibly taken away and cremated locally without a post-mortem. She did not even get a death certificate.