Trouble mounts for Salman Khurshid’s wife as Lucknow court takes cognisance of money laundering case

NEW DELHI: Trouble mounts for Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid’s wife, Louise Khurshid, as the Lucknow court has taken cognisance of the ED's prosecution complaint seeking confiscation of Rs 45.92 lakh and conviction in the money laundering case related to the distribution of artificial limbs.
The agency, on August 11, 2025, had sought confiscation of properties worth Rs 45.92 lakh and conviction of the accused persons, Louise Khurshid, Mohammad Athar and Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust, involved in money Laundering.
The case was related to the misuse of government funds in the distribution of artificial limbs and equipment by the trust for their personal gains.
The federal investigation agency had initiated an investigation based on 17 FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Economic Offences Wing against Pratyush Shukla, a representative of Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust, and others.
The police have filed charge sheets in all 17 cases against Athar Farooqui, alias Mohammed Athar, as the then Secretary of the Trust, and the then project director, Louise Khurshid.
The federal agency found that the grant-in-aid of Rs 71.50 Lakh received by the Trust was not used for holding camps as sanctioned by the Central Government.
The funds were instead allegedly diverted by Pratyush Shukla, Mohammad Athar, and Louise Khurshid for the interest of the Trust and their personal gain.
The case pertained to 2009-10, when a programme for the distribution of artificial limbs and equipment was organised by Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust for Disabled Persons, run by Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust of Louise Khurshid in the Bhojipura area of the district.
The government got the matter investigated after receiving allegations of discrepancies. It was found that government funds were misused by using fake seals and signatures in the programme.
ED had earlier provisionally attached 15 immovable properties worth Rs 29.51 lakh, in the form of agricultural land in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh and Rs 16.41 lakh lying in the four bank accounts linked to the Trust.
Last year, the agency had questioned Louise Khurshid for alleged misuse of government funds.