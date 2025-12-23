Trouble mounts for Salman Khurshid’s wife as Lucknow court takes cognisance of money laundering case

NEW DELHI: Trouble mounts for Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid’s wife, Louise Khurshid, as the Lucknow court has taken cognisance of the ED's prosecution complaint seeking confiscation of Rs 45.92 lakh and conviction in the money laundering case related to the distribution of artificial limbs.

The agency, on August 11, 2025, had sought confiscation of properties worth Rs 45.92 lakh and conviction of the accused persons, Louise Khurshid, Mohammad Athar and Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust, involved in money Laundering.

The case was related to the misuse of government funds in the distribution of artificial limbs and equipment by the trust for their personal gains.

The federal investigation agency had initiated an investigation based on 17 FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Economic Offences Wing against Pratyush Shukla, a representative of Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust, and others.