Uttarakhand SIR: 90,000 voters must choose to retain service status or remain on local list

DEHRADUN: As the Election Commission of India (ECI) prepares to launch Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Uttarakhand, nearly 90,000 voters serving in the military or paramilitary forces must choose between retaining their registration as a 'service voter' or remaining on their ancestral village's voter list. General voters whose names appear on both urban and rural voter lists must also opt to remove one registration.

The Chief Electoral Officer's office is currently engaged in pre-SIR mapping activities to streamline the electoral database. According to data released in January 2025, Uttarakhand registered 89,812 Service Voters—comprising 87,103 men and 2,709 women—primarily serving in the Army or paramilitary forces. These individuals are currently registered based on their service location.

With the SIR imminent, the Election Office has appealed to all Service Voters to select one registration—either within the state's general list or their service-based list—and initiate the removal of the other.

According to the Election Office, any voter wishing to retain their vote in a specific village or city must formally request the deletion of their name from the Service Voter list via the dedicated portal: svp.eci.gov.in.

The current electoral roll for the Uttrakhand, finalised in January, shows a total of 8,429,459 voters, including 4,364,667 males, 4,064,488 females, and 304 voters from the Third Gender category.