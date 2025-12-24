Nation

Army JCO killed in firing incident in J-K's Samba

The incident occurred late Tuesday night and is under investigation, a defence spokesperson said, ruling out any terror angle behind the shooting.
A JCO of an Army unit in Samba sustained a gunshot wound while on duty in Jammu and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries in the line of duty.
A JCO of an Army unit in Samba sustained a gunshot wound while on duty in Jammu and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries in the line of duty.Photo | ANI
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

JAMMU: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army died in a firing incident inside a military camp in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night and is under investigation, they said, ruling out any terror angle behind the shooting.

A JCO of an Army unit in Samba sustained a gunshot wound while on duty in Jammu and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries in the line of duty. At this stage, the terror angle has been ruled out.

"The incident is under investigation and further details will be shared as facts are established," the spokesperson said.

Indian Army
Samba
Army JCO

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com