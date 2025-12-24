Bhopal Diary | MP may have open jails for women inmates

Madhya Pradesh is likely to have open jails for women inmates. If the state clears the jail department’s proposal, the eight existing open jails will house women inmates too. Presently the eight open jails house only men. Sources said 10% of the existing open jails’ capacity may be earmarked for female inmates. In MP, women prisoners form 4% of inmates in all jails.
Currently, only Maharashtra and Rajasthan have open jails for women. An open jail is a minimum-security correctional facility without bars, walls, or armed guards, relying on inmates’ trust and self-discipline for rehabilitation. It allows prisoners to live with families and work in the community.
Row over wedding of MLA’s son inside temple
First-time BJP MLA from Indore, Golu Shukla, continues to be in news due to his sons. Despite ban on devotees’ entry into the sanctum sanctorum of Khajrana Ganesh Temple since the pandemic, the MLA’s newly wed elder son Anjanesh and daughter-in-law Simran exchanged garlands on camera within the ‘garbha griha’ of the 18th century temple. Controversy related to his sons and temples isn’t new.
In July, his younger son Rudraksha had forcibly entered the sanctum sanctorum of Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, threatening the priest. In April, Rudraksh along with aides had created a ruckus at the hill-top Chamunda Mata temple in Dewas past midnight.
Gurukuls to impart edu on Sanskrit, Veda & cows
School education department plans to open Adi Shankaracharya Gurukul schools in Rajgarh and Narsinghpur districts, to impart integrated learning in Sanskrit-Vedas-Yogas and introduce education on cows. The two gurukuls will be modelled on the lines of the central government-owned Sandipani school functional in Indore and Ujjain.
Based on the success of the two gurukuls in Rajgarh and Narsinghpu, the Adi Shankaracharya Gurukul model will be replicated across the state. The department also plans to hold book fairs in every block to provide textbooks to school children, including of private schools, at the lowest possible rates.
