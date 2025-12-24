Bhopal Diary | MP may have open jails for women inmates

Madhya Pradesh is likely to have open jails for women inmates. If the state clears the jail department’s proposal, the eight existing open jails will house women inmates too. Presently the eight open jails house only men. Sources said 10% of the existing open jails’ capacity may be earmarked for female inmates. In MP, women prisoners form 4% of inmates in all jails.

Currently, only Maharashtra and Rajasthan have open jails for women. An open jail is a minimum-security correctional facility without bars, walls, or armed guards, relying on inmates’ trust and self-discipline for rehabilitation. It allows prisoners to live with families and work in the community.

Row over wedding of MLA’s son inside temple

First-time BJP MLA from Indore, Golu Shukla, continues to be in news due to his sons. Despite ban on devotees’ entry into the sanctum sanctorum of Khajrana Ganesh Temple since the pandemic, the MLA’s newly wed elder son Anjanesh and daughter-in-law Simran exchanged garlands on camera within the ‘garbha griha’ of the 18th century temple. Controversy related to his sons and temples isn’t new.

In July, his younger son Rudraksha had forcibly entered the sanctum sanctorum of Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, threatening the priest. In April, Rudraksh along with aides had created a ruckus at the hill-top Chamunda Mata temple in Dewas past midnight.