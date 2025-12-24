Canadian Police identify suspect who murdered Punjab-origin woman, countrywide warrant issued

CHANDIGARH: The Canadian Police have identified the suspect who murdered a 30-year-old Punjabi woman in Toronto.
A countrywide warrant for the arrest of the suspect has been issued. In a statement, the Toronto Police Service stated that it is making the public aware of the homicide.
On Friday, December 19, at approximately 10:41 p.m., police responded to a call for a missing person in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area.
It is alleged that police commenced an investigation into a missing woman on Saturday, December 20, at 6:30 a.m. Officers located the missing female dead inside a residence.
The death was classified as a homicide, and it was found that the victim and suspect were known to each other. The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Himanshi Khurana of Toronto.
This is Toronto's 40th homicide of 2025.
The suspect has been identified as Abdul Ghafoori (32) of Toronto.
He is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder.
The charge can attract a life sentence without parole if the prosecution can prove premeditation and intent.
The image of the victim released by police matched that of one posted on social media by a user with the same name. In the profile, she described herself as a Toronto-based digital creator.
The police claim that the suspect and the victim were in an intimate partner relationship. The Indian High Commission in Toronto on Tuesday expressed shock and deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as tragic and disturbing.
“We are deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Ms Himanshi Khurana,” the High Commission said, extending its deepest condolences to the bereaved family.
The Consulate said it has been closely following the matter over the past few days and will continue to support the family as the investigation progresses.