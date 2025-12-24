Canadian Police identify suspect who murdered Punjab-origin woman, countrywide warrant issued

CHANDIGARH: The Canadian Police have identified the suspect who murdered a 30-year-old Punjabi woman in Toronto.

A countrywide warrant for the arrest of the suspect has been issued. In a statement, the Toronto Police Service stated that it is making the public aware of the homicide.

On Friday, December 19, at approximately 10:41 p.m., police responded to a call for a missing person in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area.

It is alleged that police commenced an investigation into a missing woman on Saturday, December 20, at 6:30 a.m. Officers located the missing female dead inside a residence.

The death was classified as a homicide, and it was found that the victim and suspect were known to each other. The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Himanshi Khurana of Toronto.

This is Toronto's 40th homicide of 2025.

The suspect has been identified as Abdul Ghafoori (32) of Toronto.