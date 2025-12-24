Centre approves Rs 12K crore for Delhi Metro’s P-5A expansion, network to cross 400 km

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the expansion of Delhi Metro’s project 5-A at Rs 12,015 crore, covering about 16 kilometres on three routes. The expansion will have 13 stations, including 10 underground and three elevated.
Briefing the media after the meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the three lines approved include Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, Aerocity to Airport Terminal-1 and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj, as the projects are scheduled to be completed within three years.
“There are 12 lines so far, and six new projects are already under construction to extend existing lines,” Vaishnaw said, adding that with phase 5-A, Delhi Metro will cross 400 kilometres and will be among the top five in the world, catering to over 65 lakh commuters every day.
The Minister said, “Kalindi to Tughlakabad extension will give direct Gurugram connectivity to commuters from Noida and Faridabad... This will save a significant amount of time for commuters and will make a major difference in their lives.”
Vaishnav also said that Kartavya Bhawan would be connected better, for those who come to work from neighbouring States after completion of Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to the Indraprastha section.
The corridor would also reduce Delhi’s traffic intensity and pollution, he said, adding that the corridor would connect the airport line with the Central Secretariat station and then to Indraprastha on the blue line.
The Minister further noted, saying: “All of us know how the Delhi Metro has positively transformed the lives of residents of Delhi and everyone who travels in and out of the city. With this expansion, a new chapter will be added to the Delhi Metro.”
He said that the Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha corridor will span 9.9 km at an estimated cost of Rs 9,570.4 crore, whereas the Aerocity to Airport Terminal-1 corridor will cover 2.3 km with a projected cost of Rs 1,419.6 crore. The Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj corridor will have a length of 3.9 km with an estimated cost of Rs 1,024.8 crore.
The Phase-V (A) extensions of the Delhi Metro will expand connectivity in Central Delhi and the Domestic Airport area, reduce road congestion and help cut vehicular pollution, the government said in an official release.
The extensions, which are going to be part of the Magenta Line and the Golden Line, are expected to improve access to key administrative and transport hubs while supporting economic activity in the national capital.
According to the official release, the Delhi Metro currently handles an average of 65 lakh passenger journeys per day.
The highest ridership recorded so far was 81.87 lakh passenger journeys on August 8, 2025.
At present, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation operates 12 metro lines spanning about 395 km with 289 stations across Delhi and the National Capital Region.