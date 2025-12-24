Centre approves Rs 12K crore for Delhi Metro’s P-5A expansion, network to cross 400 km

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the expansion of Delhi Metro’s project 5-A at Rs 12,015 crore, covering about 16 kilometres on three routes. The expansion will have 13 stations, including 10 underground and three elevated.

Briefing the media after the meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the three lines approved include Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, Aerocity to Airport Terminal-1 and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj, as the projects are scheduled to be completed within three years.

“There are 12 lines so far, and six new projects are already under construction to extend existing lines,” Vaishnaw said, adding that with phase 5-A, Delhi Metro will cross 400 kilometres and will be among the top five in the world, catering to over 65 lakh commuters every day.