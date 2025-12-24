Clash erupts between rival Matua groups in Bengal over voter deletion remarks by Union minister Shantanu Thakur

KOLKATA: Violence broke out between two rival Matua groups affiliated to Union minister of shipping and BJP MP Shantanu Thakur and Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mamatabala Thakur in Thakurnagar, the administrative headquarters of the Matua community in West Bengal, on Wednesday.

The clash took place amid heightened tensions over the deletion of nearly one lakh Matua voters’ names following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The clash followed comments made by Shantanu Thakur at a BJP meeting on Monday night, where he said the names of nearly one lakh Matuas could be excluded from the draft electoral rolls and remarked that a “sacrifice” was necessary, even as he spoke of disenfranchising 50 lakh Muslims.

His remarks triggered anxiety within the Matua community and intensified political confrontation in Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for next year.

On Wednesday, several hundred supporters belonging to the Mamatabala Thakur group brought out a protest procession and marched towards the Union minister’s residence in Thakurnagar, demanding clarification over the comments made on Monday night.

However, followers of Shantanu Thakur attacked the protesters when they attempted to reach his house, triggering a scuffle between the two groups.

The area near the minister’s residence turned into a battlefield as the rival groups clashed. Several Matuas were injured in the violence, following which a large police contingent rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

The All India Matua Mahasangha alleged, “The aggrieved Matuas were organising a peaceful demonstrations in protest against deletion of their names from electoral rolls but they were attacked.”

“BJP has been duping the Matuas giving false promises to them. Why did the party leadership organise camps and distribute cards assuring them to include names of Matua voters to the electoral rolls?” Mamatabala Thakur said.