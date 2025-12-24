Clash erupts between rival Matua groups in Bengal over voter deletion remarks by Union minister Shantanu Thakur

KOLKATA: Violence broke out between two rival Matua groups affiliated to Union minister of shipping and BJP MP Shantanu Thakur and Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mamatabala Thakur in Thakurnagar, the administrative headquarters of the Matua community in West Bengal, on Wednesday.
The clash took place amid heightened tensions over the deletion of nearly one lakh Matua voters’ names following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.
The clash followed comments made by Shantanu Thakur at a BJP meeting on Monday night, where he said the names of nearly one lakh Matuas could be excluded from the draft electoral rolls and remarked that a “sacrifice” was necessary, even as he spoke of disenfranchising 50 lakh Muslims.
His remarks triggered anxiety within the Matua community and intensified political confrontation in Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for next year.
On Wednesday, several hundred supporters belonging to the Mamatabala Thakur group brought out a protest procession and marched towards the Union minister’s residence in Thakurnagar, demanding clarification over the comments made on Monday night.
However, followers of Shantanu Thakur attacked the protesters when they attempted to reach his house, triggering a scuffle between the two groups.
The area near the minister’s residence turned into a battlefield as the rival groups clashed. Several Matuas were injured in the violence, following which a large police contingent rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.
The All India Matua Mahasangha alleged, “The aggrieved Matuas were organising a peaceful demonstrations in protest against deletion of their names from electoral rolls but they were attacked.”
“BJP has been duping the Matuas giving false promises to them. Why did the party leadership organise camps and distribute cards assuring them to include names of Matua voters to the electoral rolls?” Mamatabala Thakur said.
“The conspiracy of Shantanu Thakur and the BJP to delete one lakh Matua voters’ names has come to light through his statement,” she added.
Addressing a BJP meeting at Hanshkhali-Garapota on Monday night, the BJP MP from Bongaon appeared to ask members of the community to be prepared for what he described as a “sacrifice for a good cause”.
“Even if it is a problem, we should accept this,” he added.
Shantanu Thakur acknowledged the likelihood of a large number of Matua voters being dropped from the electoral roll and reiterated that applying for citizenship under the amended citizenship law was, in his view, the only solution to resolve what he described as the identity crisis of Hindu migrants from Bangladesh, including the Matuas.
A large number of voters from Matua-dominated areas in North 24 Parganas, Nadia and parts of Jalpaiguri districts are among the 58 lakh dead, duplicate, permanently shifted and absentee electors dropped from the electoral rolls during the SIR exercise in West Bengal.
Shantanu Thakur is the chief of the BJP-leaning faction of the All India Matua Mahasangha.
His remarks, however, have put the BJP on the back foot, raising concerns within the party about a possible erosion of its Matua vote base.
BJP leaders have sought to portray the omission of voters’ names as temporary, claiming it would ultimately lead to a permanent resolution of the citizenship issue faced by the community.
Within the BJP, concerns over the potential fallout among Matua voters are also rising. BJP MLA Subrata Thakur, brother of Shantanu Thakur, has called for fast-track hearings of Citizenship (Amendment) Act applications to ensure citizenship and voter enrolment for eligible members of the community.