CM Yogi warns encroachers of bulldozer action in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday issued a stern warning against the encroachment of government land, monuments and historical sites, asserting that his government would take strict action, including the use of bulldozers, against violators.
Addressing the state Assembly during a discussion on the supplementary budget, the Chief Minister said improving the security situation in the state remained the foremost priority of the BJP government. He said the administration would “not spare” anyone who dared to encroach upon monuments and historical sites.
“…The tendency to encroach: I assure you of this, whoever encroaches on any monument, any historical site, whoever they may be, I will not spare them…,” the UP Chief Minister asserted on the floor of the House.
He further assured the Assembly of ‘bulldozer action’ against those attempting to forcibly occupy government or residential land for illegal purposes. “If any mafia forcibly occupies residential or government land and turns it into a mall or a centre for extortion, and uses it to carry out illegal and immoral activities there, then a bulldozer will be used against them. Nobody can stop that,” he said.
The Chief Minister said the improved law and order situation had changed the “perception of Uttar Pradesh”, adding that it had boosted investor confidence. “Every person can today say that investment is coming to UP because of the improved security environment,” Yogi said.
Referring to the appointment of a former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police as the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Board (UPESSB), Yogi said a retired DGP had been appointed to ensure a crackdown on the education mafia.
Emphasising the importance of rigorous training for uniformed forces, the Chief Minister said that stricter training reduced casualties during service. “For a cop, the more rigorous the training, the lesser would be the bleeding during the service,” he said.
Targeting the Opposition benches, particularly the Samajwadi Party, Yogi accused them of having reduced the police training period from nine months to six months during their tenure. “We are working to make the recruitment process more transparent. We have appointed a retired DGP in the education recruitment board to crack a whip on the education mafia,” he added.
Continuing his criticism of the Samajwadi Party, the Chief Minister said the party had become “internally divided” and “chaotic”, and accused it of pushing the state “into an identity crisis”.
“I would like to tell the SP members that about nine years ago, when they were sitting in the treasury benches and the BJP was in the opposition, had they given these sermons to their own leadership and the government of that time, the situation of the state would have been different,” Yogi said.
The Chief Minister reiterated that security was the first requirement for any individual, society or institution, stressing the need for the rule of law and a sense of safety for all citizens.