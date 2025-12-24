CM Yogi warns encroachers of bulldozer action in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday issued a stern warning against the encroachment of government land, monuments and historical sites, asserting that his government would take strict action, including the use of bulldozers, against violators.

Addressing the state Assembly during a discussion on the supplementary budget, the Chief Minister said improving the security situation in the state remained the foremost priority of the BJP government. He said the administration would “not spare” anyone who dared to encroach upon monuments and historical sites.

“…The tendency to encroach: I assure you of this, whoever encroaches on any monument, any historical site, whoever they may be, I will not spare them…,” the UP Chief Minister asserted on the floor of the House.

He further assured the Assembly of ‘bulldozer action’ against those attempting to forcibly occupy government or residential land for illegal purposes. “If any mafia forcibly occupies residential or government land and turns it into a mall or a centre for extortion, and uses it to carry out illegal and immoral activities there, then a bulldozer will be used against them. Nobody can stop that,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the improved law and order situation had changed the “perception of Uttar Pradesh”, adding that it had boosted investor confidence. “Every person can today say that investment is coming to UP because of the improved security environment,” Yogi said.