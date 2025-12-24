Deadlock in MahaYuti over seat share, Shinde ups ante

MUMBAI: The deadlock within the Mahayuti alliance over seat-sharing for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections continues, with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena refusing to accept the BJP’s offer of 50 seats against its demand for 80–90 seats.

The BMC has 227 seats. The BJP has proposed contesting 150 seats, offering 50 to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and allocating the remaining 27 seats—mostly from minority-dominated areas—to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Sources said Shinde has rejected the offer, arguing that he has around 100 eligible candidates, many of them former corporators from their respective wards.

“Shiv Sena is the main party in Mumbai; therefore, at least 80 to 90 seats should be given. If fewer seats are offered, it would be difficult to accommodate people who joined the Sena in the hope of getting candidature for the BMC elections, Shinde told the BJP leadership.