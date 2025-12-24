ISRO's heaviest rocket LVM3-M6 places US communication satellite into low earth orbit

In a historic Christmas Eve mission, ISRO’s heaviest rocket, LVM3-M6, on Wednesday successfully placed a US communication satellite into low Earth orbit, marking the heaviest payload ever deployed to LEO by an LVM3 launch from Indian soil.

The Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said the rocket accurately injected the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into its intended orbit.

The Bluebird Block-2 mission is part of a global LEO (Low Earth Orbit) constellation to provide direct-to-mobile connectivity through satellite.

This constellation would enable 4G and 5G voice and video calls, texts, streaming and data for everyone, everywhere at all times.

LVM3-M6 carried the communication satellite as part of a commercial deal between NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) and US-based AST SpaceMobile (AST and Science, LLC). NewSpace India is the commercial arm of the ISRO.

The 43.5 metre tall rocket soared majestically at 8.54 am from the second launch pad in Shriharikota on Wednesday.

After a flight journey of about 15 minutes, the spacecraft Bluebird Block-2 got separated from the vehicle and it was successfully placed into orbit.

Weighing 6,100 kg, the communication satellite would be the heaviest payload to be placed into the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in LVM3 launch history from Indian soil, the space agency said.

The previous heaviest was the LVM3-M5 Communication Satellite 03, weighing about 4,400 kg that was successfully launched by ISRO on November 2 in the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).