Kin of detained Gujarat fishermen in Pakistan protest, seek PM’s help

AHMEDABAD : Families of 197 Gujarat fishermen, allegedly detained in Pakistan jails for six years, held a protest at the secretariat in Gandhinagar, demanding immediate government intervention, diplomatic push, and a timeline for their return.

Coming from coastal belts of Somnath, Junagadh, Una, Kodinar, Diu and vicinity, the families travelled over 1,000km on Monday to submit a memorandum to authorities, seeking Prime Minister’s intervention.

They said the fishermen were apprehended after their boats allegedly lost direction at sea due to rough weather, unknowingly crossing the international maritime boundary during routine fishing operations. They were detained by Pakistan’s maritime security agencies and put in jails.

“In several instances, fishermen inadvertently cross maritime boundaries due to weather disturbances or navigational issues. Once detained by Pakistan authorities, the matter shifts to diplomatic channels, which often delays repatriation,” a coastal police officer said on condition of anonymity.

Leelaben of Paldi village summed up their despair bluntly. “Poor people like us are heard only during elections,” she said.