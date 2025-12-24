Leopard kills one, injures five in multiple attacks across Himachal’s Mandi district

CHANDIGARH: One person was killed and five others injured after a leopard carried out a series of attacks at three different locations in the Balh Ghati area of Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Tuesday morning before being shot dead by locals, officials said.
The leopard attacked people in Chandiyal, Bhadyal and Malwana villages, triggering panic among residents. According to officials, the animal first struck at Chandiyal, after which it moved to Bhadyal, injuring several people, and finally reached Malwana village, where it mauled a 40-year-old man, Balveer Singh, resulting in his death.
Singh, a resident of Bholi village, was a migrant worker living in Mandi and had come to Malwana to visit relatives. All those attacked sustained paw-related injuries and were immediately shifted to hospital, where doctors described their condition as stable.
Sources said forest department teams were rushed to the affected villages soon after the first alerts were received. As panic and chaos gripped the area, villagers reportedly came out of their homes armed with sticks and sharp implements in an attempt to protect themselves.
The leopard was eventually killed when it tried to attack again. Its carcass has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.
The injured have been identified as Sahib Singh, a native of Bihar; Dinanath of Bhadyal; Rekha Devi, wife of Dinanath; Janit, also from Bhadyal; and Champa Devi of Malwana. They have been admitted to Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital, Nerchowk, where they are undergoing treatment.
Confirming the leopard attack, an official of the local administration said one person had died, five others were injured and the animal had also been killed.
Following the incident, forest officials have intensified surveillance in and around the affected villages. Locals have been advised to avoid venturing out alone during early morning and late evening hours, when wildlife movement is more likely.
An inquiry is underway to determine how and why the leopard entered densely populated areas, once again highlighting the growing human–wildlife conflict in the region.