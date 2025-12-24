Madhya Pradesh: 42.74 lakh voter names removed from draft rolls

BHOPAL: Over 42.74 lakh voter names, which account for 7 per cent of the total 5.74 crore voters, were removed from the draft electoral roll of 230 Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh – as the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter list was completed on Tuesday.

While 42,74,160 names were excluded, a total of 8,65,832 remained unmapped, as their parents or grand-parents’ details were not found in the SIR 2003 voter roll.

Notices will be issued to those 8.65 lakh plus unmapped voters, giving them a week’s time to appear personally with any of the 13 documents and get their names added in the final list which will be published on February 21, 2026.

Of the 42.74 lakh-plus voters removed from the rolls, 19.19 lakh were men while 23.64 lakh were women.

CEO, Madhya Pradesh, SK Jha said of the 42.74 lakh plus voters, who have been excluded from the first draft of electoral roll-post SIR, 31.51 lakh or 73% were shifted or absent, 8.46 lakh or 20% were deceased and 2.77 lakh or 6% were duplicate voters.