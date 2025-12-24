Mobile flashlight reveals fatal fight inside Ahmedabad housing board home

Driven by fear, Rahul climbed to the terrace, jumped to the rear side of the house, and peeped inside through a window. Darkness obscured the view until he switched on his mobile phone flashlight. What he saw left him stunned: blood splattered on the floor and a pair of feet lying motionless.

Panicked, Rahul alerted relatives. When the door was finally forced open, the scene inside left everyone numb. Mehul was found hanging with a saree, while Neeta lay on the floor in a pool of blood, bearing deep injuries on her neck, chest and ribs.

The landlord immediately called the 108 ambulance service, but doctors declared both dead at the spot. A call was then made to the police control room, following which Bapunagar police rushed to the scene.

Police registered a murder case based on Rahul’s complaint. Rahul, originally from Bhilachal village in Banaskantha district’s Dantiwada taluka, had been living with the couple for over two years. His father died in 2023, while his mother resides in their native village.

Neeta worked as a maid in the society, while Mehul and Rahul were employed locally.

Investigators believe that all three had gone to work during the day and returned home in the evening, after which the fatal confrontation unfolded behind closed doors.

“What exactly triggered the violence is still under investigation. We are questioning relatives and neighbours and examining forensic evidence,” police said.

As police sealed the house and continued their probe, the Gujarat Housing Board complex was left grappling with shock over a marriage that ended in bloodshed, a fight that turned fatal, and a night that left behind silence and unanswered questions.