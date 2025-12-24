Multi-crore worth non-agricultural land scam rattles Gujarat’s bureaucracy, ED raids top officials' residences

AHMEDABAD: A multi-crore land scam (non-agricultural) has rattled Gujarat’s bureaucracy after the Enforcement Directorate raided top officials’ homes in Surendranagar, arrested a Deputy Mamlatdar with Rs 67.50 lakh cash and seized over 100 sensitive files.
The ED raid has exposed a deep-rooted nexus of middlemen, speed money, and misuse of power.
Gujarat’s administrative corridors shook on December 23 when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stormed into Surendranagar, launching coordinated raids at the residence of the District Collector and other senior officials in connection with a massive land NA (non-agricultural) scam running into crores.
As the dust settled on the searches, the spotlight narrowed sharply on Deputy Mamlatdar Chandrasinh Mori, who was taken into custody by the ED, turning the investigation from suspicion to arrest within hours.
On December 24, the ED produced Mori before the Special Court at Ahmedabad Rural Court, seeking a 14-day remand to unravel what officials described as a well-oiled corruption machinery operating inside the Collector’s office.
After hearing arguments, the court granted remand till January 1. The remand application highlights crucial findings of the probe.
A. Bribes were systematically demanded and collected as ‘speed money’ for processing applications without delay.
B. The bribe amount was pre-fixed and calculated on a per square metre basis, depending on the nature of the application.
C. Payments were routed through identified intermediaries, commission agents and dalals, whose names, roles and contact details were recorded by him.”
According to ED officials, the arrest followed the recovery of Rs 67.50 lakh in cash from Mori’s residence, money that investigators believe is directly linked to illegal gratification in land NA approvals.
“The cash recovery is a crucial piece of evidence. It points towards systematic extortion and abuse of official position,” an ED officer said.
The ED has also registered a fresh complaint and formally became the complainant in an ACB case, indicating that more arrests and wider action may follow.
“This is not an isolated act. The probe clearly indicates the involvement of multiple officials and agents,” the officer added.
During the raids, investigators stumbled upon another startling detail: the Surendranagar District Collector allegedly used to take official files home.
As many as 100 government files were seized from the Collector’s bungalow, pulling the senior-most officer of the district under a cloud of suspicion.
ED sources said the seized files are now being examined to trace irregular NA approvals and undue benefits. The ED’s investigation has peeled back layers of a deeply entrenched racket.
Land NA permissions under CLU (Change of Land Use) applications were allegedly being processed through a network of middlemen and agents.
Applicants willing to pay “speed money” saw their files cleared swiftly, while others waited endlessly. Deputy Mamlatdar Mori, who held key powers related to land NA, is accused of misusing his authority.
Investigators revealed that bribe amounts were fixed based on the size of land per square meter, collected through intermediaries, and routed to officials in a planned and systematic manner.
“This was organised corruption, not random bribery,” an ED official stated.
As the enforcement net tightened, the defence pushed back. Advocate Nitin Gandhi, appearing for Mori, raised serious objections in court. He claimed that during the raid, the search warrant was not properly acknowledged and that the recovery panchnama did not clearly mention the specific case under which the ED searched.
Gandhi further questioned the legality of Mori’s detention, stating that he was detained at 11:45 pm and produced before the court only at 11 am the next day.
“Why was he brought before the court after such a gap is a serious issue. The source of the alleged ₹67 lakh must also be examined independently,” the lawyer argued, adding that it remains to be seen whether any names of other officials were extracted under pressure.
Despite the defence’s arguments, the court granted ED custody till 5 pm on January 1, giving investigators time to confront the accused with documents, seized cash, and digital trails.
Meanwhile, the revelations have sent shockwaves through Surendranagar’s Collectorate, with discussions rife about how deep the scam runs, who all benefited, and whether more senior officials will soon face the knock of the ED.