Multi-crore worth non-agricultural land scam rattles Gujarat’s bureaucracy, ED raids top officials' residences

AHMEDABAD: A multi-crore land scam (non-agricultural) has rattled Gujarat’s bureaucracy after the Enforcement Directorate raided top officials’ homes in Surendranagar, arrested a Deputy Mamlatdar with Rs 67.50 lakh cash and seized over 100 sensitive files.

The ED raid has exposed a deep-rooted nexus of middlemen, speed money, and misuse of power.

Gujarat’s administrative corridors shook on December 23 when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stormed into Surendranagar, launching coordinated raids at the residence of the District Collector and other senior officials in connection with a massive land NA (non-agricultural) scam running into crores.

As the dust settled on the searches, the spotlight narrowed sharply on Deputy Mamlatdar Chandrasinh Mori, who was taken into custody by the ED, turning the investigation from suspicion to arrest within hours.

On December 24, the ED produced Mori before the Special Court at Ahmedabad Rural Court, seeking a 14-day remand to unravel what officials described as a well-oiled corruption machinery operating inside the Collector’s office.

After hearing arguments, the court granted remand till January 1. The remand application highlights crucial findings of the probe.

A. Bribes were systematically demanded and collected as ‘speed money’ for processing applications without delay.

B. The bribe amount was pre-fixed and calculated on a per square metre basis, depending on the nature of the application.

C. Payments were routed through identified intermediaries, commission agents and dalals, whose names, roles and contact details were recorded by him.”

According to ED officials, the arrest followed the recovery of Rs 67.50 lakh in cash from Mori’s residence, money that investigators believe is directly linked to illegal gratification in land NA approvals.

“The cash recovery is a crucial piece of evidence. It points towards systematic extortion and abuse of official position,” an ED officer said.

The ED has also registered a fresh complaint and formally became the complainant in an ACB case, indicating that more arrests and wider action may follow.

“This is not an isolated act. The probe clearly indicates the involvement of multiple officials and agents,” the officer added.

During the raids, investigators stumbled upon another startling detail: the Surendranagar District Collector allegedly used to take official files home.