New revelations regarding Ankita Bhandari murder case spark protests against BJP in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's infamous Ankita Bhandari murder case has once again gained political attention as social media posts made by the rumoured wife of former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore hint at a high-profile cover-up. Widespread protests erupted against the BJP on Wednesday.

The post alleged that an individual nicknamed 'Gattu', an influential individual referenced in the case, had conversations with the BJP MLA.

The new revelations have triggered widespread backlash across the state and demonstrations against the ruling BJP were held in cities including Dehradun, Haldwani, Ramnagar, Mussoorie, and Rudraprayag. Protestors burned effigies of the ruling BJP government, demanding immediate and transparent action.

In Mussoorie, Congress workers gathered at Jhula Ghar Chowk, setting the state government's effigy ablaze while chanting slogans against the BJP, demanding justice for Ankita.

Senior Congress leader Jot Singh Gunsola sharply criticised the administration: "Why is the BJP refusing to name the leader allegedly involved in Ankita Bhandari's murder? While atrocities against our daughters continue, the BJP government remains confined to mere 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' slogans."

In Haldwani's Buddha Park, the Mahila Congress staged a massive protest. "BJP workers themselves are naming the VIP on social media," stated Congress State Vice President Jaya Karnataka.

"The government is actively working to protect and shield the accused. We demand a CBI inquiry into the Ankita Bhandari murder and the strictest possible action against the convicted murderers."

Similar strong protests were witnessed in Ramnagar, where activists demanded a CBI probe and the capital punishment for all culprits involved.

In Rudraprayag, demonstrators accused the government of shielding criminals and insisted that the individual implicated in the case must be hanged.

Speaking to TNIE, Congress' state chief spokesperson Garima Mahara Dasouni said, "Now that the name of a VIP has been exposed in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, the government should show magnanimity and suo motu recommend a CBI probe to the Centre. This will ensure that the real culprits, who are powerful and influential, get the strictest punishment."