No roads, no schools: Modern facilities merely a dream in Jharkhand's Budikai village

RANCHI: Modern facilities has failed to reach Budikai village in Jharkhand’s Khunti, even after 78 years of independence. Most affected of all amenities is education, as only a handful of students can afford to travel to the nearest school, at least 5 km away. Residents said the region was once considered a Maoist stronghold.

Budikai village is home to just 35 families. The village lacks almost every basic facility—roads, schools, electricity and safe drinking water—forcing villagers to depend largely on their surrounding environment for survival.

The only way to reach the village is through a roughly carved path along the mountains, built entirely by the residents themselves.

Of all necessary amenities, the absence of educational facilities have been the most striking; not a single resident of Budikai has passed Class 10 exams so far. The most educated youth in the village, Bogan Nag, is a non-matriculate himself.

Villagers said that there used to be a primary school in the village before, but it was merged with another school located away from the village, possibly because of low attendance.