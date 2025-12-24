Not just dead economy, we're turning into dead society too: Rahul on rape victim's ill-treatment

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said India is not just becoming a dead economy but also a dead society after alleged ill-treatment of the Unnao rape survivor.

Gandhi said the rape survivor, who was protesting in Delhi against the bail granted to accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar by the high court, should be treated with respect and that justice should be ensured to her, instead of giving her injustice and fear.

"Is such treatment of a gang rape survivor appropriate? Is it her 'fault' that she has the courage to raise her voice for justice? "The fact that her perpetrator (former BJP MLA Sengar) has been granted bail is extremely disappointing and shameful -- especially when the survivor is being repeatedly harassed and is living under the shadow of fear," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Bail for rapists and treating survivors like criminals -- what kind of justice is this? We are not just becoming a dead economy -- with such inhuman incidents, we are also turning into a dead society," he said.

Gandhi added that in a democracy, raising a voice of dissent is a right and suppressing it is a crime.

"The survivor deserves respect, safety and justice -- not helplessness, fear and injustice," he asserted.