Over 40 per cent of marginal farmers linked to cooperatives report higher income, better yields: study

NEW DELHI: More than 40 per cent of marginal farmers associated with agricultural cooperatives have reported an increase in household income and improved crop yields, according to a new study that has called for urgent reforms to make India’s cooperative framework more inclusive.
The report, titled “State of Marginal Farmers in India 2025”, was prepared by the Forum of Enterprises for Equitable Development (FEED) and released on Farmers’ Day at NITI Aayog. It was unveiled by Dr K K Tripathi, Joint Secretary of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), along with Dr Sudhir Mahajan, Chief Executive of the National Cooperative Union of India.
The findings are based on a comprehensive survey conducted across Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tripura and Uttarakhand.
According to the report, about 45 per cent of marginal farmers linked to cooperatives reported an increase in household income, while nearly 42 per cent said they had experienced improvements in crop yields.
The study underlines the potential of cooperative institutions in strengthening the economic resilience of small landholders.
The report notes that small and marginal farmers account for nearly 88 per cent of India’s farming population, with an average landholding of less than two hectares.
Of this group, around 60 per cent are marginal farmers cultivating less than one hectare of land. It highlights that households dependent on marginal farming remain the most vulnerable segment of the agricultural economy.
Despite this, participation in cooperatives remains limited. The survey found that only about 25 per cent of marginal farmers are active members of agricultural cooperatives.
This low level of engagement, the report states, increases dependence on informal markets, slows income growth and heightens exposure to climate-related and market shocks.
Calling for systematic and structural reforms, the report argues that the existing cooperative model must be redesigned to better accommodate marginal farmers.
It points to persistent barriers such as complex procedural requirements, long distances from Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), limited access to capital and social exclusion, all of which continue to discourage participation.
The study also draws attention to significant gender disparities within the cooperative sector. While women constitute a substantial share of cooperative membership, estimated at around 21.25 lakh (2.125 million), their presence in leadership roles remains minimal, reinforcing the sector’s male-dominated structure.
According to the report, only 3,355 women currently serve as directors on cooperative boards across the country. It attributes this gap between membership and leadership to factors including restrictive social norms, limited mobility and the disproportionate burden of unpaid care work borne by women.