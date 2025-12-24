PM Modi steering country towards prosperity, says VP Radhakrishnan in book release ceremony

NEW DELHI: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, on Wednesday, after launching the book 'Economic Empowerment of Bharat in the Modi Era', praised the Modi government for steering the country towards prosperity from a past marked by poverty.
He said, “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has moved from policy paralysis to purposeful governance, moved from a poverty mindset to a prosperity mission, and changed from dependence to self-reliance”.
Calling on citizens to celebrate a new Bharat, he described the nation as confident, capable and compassionate, moving steadily towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.
Releasing the book 'Economic Empowerment of Bharat in the Modi Era', authored by Prof. (Dr.) Sikander Kumar, Member of Parliament, at the Vice-President’s Enclave, said the publication stands as a strong testament to the vision, leadership and transformative economic policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He noted that India has experienced a remarkable economic transformation and a renewed sense of national confidence, has emerged as the fourth largest economy in the world and the fastest growing major economy.
He said the Prime Minister’s vision of “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance” has developed into a practical model marked by efficiency and discipline.
Highlighting the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a major milestone of this period, he said it has converted India into a unified national market by simplifying the tax system, improving compliance and strengthening cooperative federalism.
He added that the removal of interstate check posts has streamlined the movement of goods, saving lakhs of man-hours and fuel, and observed that GST is widely recognised as one of the most significant reforms since Independence.
He further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi places strong emphasis on ensuring that 100 per cent of benefits reach the intended beneficiaries. Referring to the JAM trinity, he said, “And, the JAM trinity (Jan Dhan–Aadhaar–Mobile) has enabled direct benefit transfers, reduced leakages, and enhanced transparency and efficiency in governance. So far, over Rs 47 lakh crore has been directly transferred into beneficiaries’ bank accounts”.
Describing the book as a good work, he said it brings out major structural reforms such as insolvency laws, digital governance and transparent banking systems.
He emphasised that these reforms were not merely policy measures, but bold steps aimed at removing decades-old inefficiencies and corruption.
He said that India’s economic empowerment has been driven by a strong focus on inclusion, with initiatives such as Digital India, Make in India, Startup India and the rapid expansion of UPI empowering citizens, entrepreneurs and small businesses.
He also said that the Prime Minister’s vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat represents a decisive move from dependence to self-reliance, while positioning India as a dependable partner in global supply chains.
“This journey aligns with the broader aspiration of Viksit Bharat, where economic growth is balanced with social justice, environmental sustainability and technological advancement,” he said.