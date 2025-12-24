PM Modi steering country towards prosperity, says VP Radhakrishnan in book release ceremony

NEW DELHI: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, on Wednesday, after launching the book 'Economic Empowerment of Bharat in the Modi Era', praised the Modi government for steering the country towards prosperity from a past marked by poverty.

He said, “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has moved from policy paralysis to purposeful governance, moved from a poverty mindset to a prosperity mission, and changed from dependence to self-reliance”.

Calling on citizens to celebrate a new Bharat, he described the nation as confident, capable and compassionate, moving steadily towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.