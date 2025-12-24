PM Modi to inaugurate Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow on December 25

LUCKNOW: Spread over 65 acres, next to the embankment of River Gomti on Hardoi Road on the outskirts of the state capital Lucknow, the memorial, Rashtra Prerna Sthal, dedicated to BJP icons Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and Deen Dayal Upadhyay, will be inaugurated by PM Modi on Thursday.
Shaped like a lotus reflecting the BJP’s election symbol, the memorial has three towering bronze statues of Vajpayee, Mookerjee and Upadhyay.
Replete with poems and speeches of Vajpayee, nationalist quotes by Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and Deendayal Upadhyaya and audio presentations highlighting their contributions to nation-building, the memorial has many features.
The complex will open to the public after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, which happens to be Vajpayee’s birth anniversary.
According to the officials of Lucknow Development Authority, developed at a cost of Rs 230 crore, the memorial comprises three statues, each measuring 65 feet and weighing 42 tonnes, being the tallest among all statues of personalities installed in the state capital.
The platform on which the statues stand is surrounded by a water body.
One of the main attractions of the Rashtra Prerna Sthal is a two-storey museum developed over an area of 6,300 sqm. It has five galleries and 12 interpretation walls dedicated to three leaders.
Two separate theatres are there where orientation films on the lives of the BJP icons will be screened. The displayed text on the walls reads that in the 1952 elections, the Jana Sangh achieved a remarkable success, and its election symbol — the deepak — became a symbol of the emerging nationalist politics in independent India.
The lamp, Sudarshan Chakra and a statue of Bharat Mata have been installed in a gallery of the museum. There is also an amphitheatre, with a capacity to host 3,000 people, a meditation hall, a yoga centre, a musical block, helipads, and a rally ground that can accommodate over 2 lakh people.
According to party sources, it is a unique memorial as it would be the first such project where statues of three of the stalwarts of the party are placed in a single place.
Ahead of the inauguration on Thursday, the BJP’s UP unit is working to ensure the presence of nearly 2 lakh people at the ground during PM Modi’s address. On Tuesday, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary inspected preparations.
The party is also holding an organisational meeting in Lucknow and adjoining districts to make the event a success by ensuring the rally ground remains fully occupied during the PM’s address.