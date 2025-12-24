PM Modi to inaugurate Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow on December 25

LUCKNOW: Spread over 65 acres, next to the embankment of River Gomti on Hardoi Road on the outskirts of the state capital Lucknow, the memorial, Rashtra Prerna Sthal, dedicated to BJP icons Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and Deen Dayal Upadhyay, will be inaugurated by PM Modi on Thursday.

Shaped like a lotus reflecting the BJP’s election symbol, the memorial has three towering bronze statues of Vajpayee, Mookerjee and Upadhyay.

Replete with poems and speeches of Vajpayee, nationalist quotes by Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and Deendayal Upadhyaya and audio presentations highlighting their contributions to nation-building, the memorial has many features.

The complex will open to the public after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, which happens to be Vajpayee’s birth anniversary.