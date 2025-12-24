Rajasthan Congress attacks BJP over unfair distribution of Rs 1,400 crore relief package for crop loss

JAPUR: The Rajasthan Congress has accused the ruling BJP of biased distribution of Rs 1,400 crores as compensation for crop damage released by the central government after excessive rainfall in the state.

State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully, in separate statements, have alleged that while crop damage has been reported in all regions of Rajasthan, major compensation is being distributed only in constituencies represented by BJP MLAs. This political discrimination has left farmers in Congress-held areas without any relief.

Addressing the media, Dotasra alleged that regions with a strong Congress voter base or those represented by Congress MLAs have been deliberately excluded from the compensation process. He claimed that instructions were issued from the Chief Minister’s Office to district collectors to restrict the distribution of central relief funds to only BJP-held constituencies, calling it a clear case of discrimination against farmers on political grounds.

The PCC president also claimed that out of the total Rs 1,400 crore allocated under disaster relief, nearly Rs 1,000 crore was released only to BJP-held constituencies. “If there is genuine crop damage in BJP areas, compensation should be given. But deliberately depriving farmers in Congress-represented areas is a grave injustice,” he said.

It is notable that in 16,501 villages across 208 tehsils of Rajasthan, crop damage exceeding 33 percent has been reported, making these areas eligible for compensation after being declared drought-affected. However, the Congress alleges that nearly 70 percent of these tehsils fall under constituencies represented by BJP MLAs.