Allahabad HC sets aside 19-year-old dismissal order of professor over consensual relationship with student

LUCKNOW: Observing that the termination of a professor of the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Allahabad, for a consensual relationship with one of his students is "shockingly disproportionate," the Allahabad High Court set aside his 19-year-old dismissal order.

The court further observed that the relationship with the student amounted to misconduct but not sexual harassment as it was consensual.

The single-judge bench, comprising Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery, remitted the dismissal order to the disciplinary authority of the institute to reconsider the quantum of punishment.

The bench held that while the institute was justified in proceeding against the lecturer for failing to maintain the sanctity of the teacher–student relationship, the extreme penalty of dismissal with disqualification could not be sustained, particularly, when the relationship was admitted to be consensual, no criminal case was ever registered, and the complaint was lodged several years after the student had left the institute.

Rajesh Singh, who joined MNNIT in 1999 as a Lecturer in the Computer Science and Engineering department, was dismissed from service in February 2006 following a complaint by a former woman student alleging an improper relationship during her student years.

While the complainant initially alleged coercion, she later admitted that the relationship became consensual and continued for nearly three years even after she left the institute.

Acting on the complaint, the institute first constituted a five-member committee, which did not return any definitive finding on sexual assault. Singh was nevertheless suspended, and a one-man inquiry commission headed by a former judge of the High Court was later appointed.