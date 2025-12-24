Three new airlines cleared to enter Indian market after IndiGo disruption

NEW DELHI: Air travellers are set to get more choice in the domestic aviation market, with three new airlines preparing to take to Indian skies in the near future.

Of these, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress have received their No Objection Certificates (NOC) from the Centre this week, while Shankh Air had earlier secured its clearance.

The development assumes significance in the backdrop of the IndiGo disruption in the first week of December, which drew sharp criticism of the government over alleged monopoly in the domestic aviation sector.

The clearances follow a meeting held last week by the Union Civil Aviation Ministry with teams from prospective carriers, Shankh Air, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress, that are seeking to commence operations in India.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said in a post on X on Tuesday: “While Shankh Air has already got the NOC from Ministry, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress have received their NOCs in this week. It has been endeavour of the ministry to encourage more airlines in Indian Aviation which is amongst the fastest growing aviation markets in the world owing to the policies of the government of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Schemes like UDAN, has enabled smaller carriers, Star Air, India One Air, Fly91 etc. to play an important role in the regional connectivity within the country and there is more scope for further growth.”

According to sources, the ministry has sought details from the new airlines regarding the sectors they plan to operate in and the aircraft they intend to deploy. The response is awaited.