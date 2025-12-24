US border patrol agents arrest 30 Indian nationals living illegally in America

NEW YORK: US border patrol agents have arrested 30 Indian nationals, living illegally in America, operating semitrucks with commercial driver's licenses.

Border Patrol agents in the El Centro Sector in California arrested 49 illegal immigrants with commercial driver's licenses during vehicle stops at immigration checkpoints and in interagency operations, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement last week.

Between November 23 and December 12, agents apprehended 42 illegal individuals operating semitrucks with commercial driver's licenses while travelling on interstate or traversing immigration checkpoints.

Of those arrested, 30 were from India, two were from El Salvador, and the remainder were from China, Eritrea, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Russia, Somalia, Turkey, and Ukraine.

California issued 31 of the commercial driver's licenses; eight licenses were issued by Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington, the agency said.

In addition, on December 10 and 11, Indio Station agents participated in Operation Highway Sentinel, a two-day, joint, large-scale enforcement operation led by U.S.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations in Ontario and Fontana, California.