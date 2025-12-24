Uttarakhand HC seeks CBI response over missing forest boundary pillars, officers’ alleged wealth surge

DEHRADUN: In a significant development linked to alleged large-scale irregularities in Uttarakhand’s Forest Department, a Division Bench of the Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday took cognisance of the matter.

It issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Central Government, the Uttarakhand Government, the Survey of India and the Supreme Court’s Central Empowered Committee (CEC).

The court action follows a petition pointing to the disappearance of 7,375 forest boundary pillars in the Mussoorie Forest Division and the “rapid and unusual rise in accumulation of wealth” among territorial forest officers posted in the division over recent years.

The Bench, led by Justice Manoj Tiwari, expressed strong displeasure over the sheer scale of the missing demarcation markers. It directed all respondents to file their counter-affidavits within six weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on February 11, 2026.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed by environmental activist Naresh Chaudhary. The petition urges the court to direct the Survey of India to conduct a comprehensive, scientific and geo-referenced survey to accurately locate and restore the missing boundary pillars. It also seeks the implementation of a dedicated Restoration and Reclamation Plan for the affected forest areas.