50 lakh students failed in boards, need to be sent to Open School: DoSEL Secretary

NEW DELHI: Around 50 lakh students across the country have failed to clear the final exams of Class X and XII in 2024, said Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of the school education and literacy department.

“It is crucial to help them complete their formal education by introducing them to the Open School system,” he said on Wednesday.

“Nearly 2 crore students took up the Class X final exam in 2024 but over 26 lakh of them could not clear it. It is much higher for Class XII final exam as 30% of the students could not pass. All these students who could not make the cut need to be introduced to the Open School system so that they can get their pass certificates.”

The certificates issued by the National Institute of Open School (NIOS) under the education ministry have the same value as that obtained through other school boards, Kumar said.

The percentage of enrolment of children in schools is 93% up to Class VIII. However, it comes down to 68% when enrolment is assessed for classes 9 to 12, the secretary said. “Our goal is to ensure a gross enrolment ratio of 100% up to Class XII for all students.”

He said, “While the dropping out of girl students has been redressed considerably, the dropout rate of boys is higher now and is a matter of concern.”

Financial issues and the need to go to work are the reasons behind 72% of their dropouts. “There are jobs in which those above 14 years can be employed provided they are not hazardous and this is where they end up. The need to take care of household responsibilities is the reason in the case of dropout of girl students,” the Secretary added.

The Secretary said they have urged UNESCO to change the parameters used to calculate schooling. “A student who has failed in Class X is calculated as having done eight years of schooling whereas it is nine years actually. Similarly, a Class XII fail student is said to have done 1 years of schooling but it should be 11 years actually. This is important as the United National Development Programme fixes the Human Development Index based on the years of schooling of students,” the Secretary explained.