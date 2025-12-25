62% of mouth cancer cases in India due to alcohol and tobacco: Study

NEW DELHI: Six out of 10 people in India are suffering from mouth cancer due to frequent consumption of alcohol, along with chewing of smokeless tobacco products such as gutkha, khaini, paan, said a first large-scale study published on Wednesday.

Authored by a team of researchers from the Center for Cancer Epidemiology, and Homi Bhabha National Institute, in Maharashtra, the study found that as little as under 2 gram a day of beer was associated with a heightened risk of buccal mucosa cancer (BMC), while 9 gram a day of alcohol - equivalent to around one standard drink - was associated with an approximately 50 per cent increased risk of mouth cancer.

When combined with chewing tobacco, it is likely accounted for 62% of all such cases in the country.

The findings, published in the journal BMJ Global Health, suggest that more than one in 10 cases (nearly 11.5%) of all buccal mucosa cancers in India are attributable to alcohol, rising to 14% in some of the states with a high prevalence of the disease, such as Meghalaya, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh. States like Arunachal Pradesh have reported the highest prevalence of alcohol consumption (26%), while states like Gujarat have reported very low alcohol consumption (4%).