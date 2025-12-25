Asia’s longest Zojila tunnel set to achieve breakthrough by mid-2026 as workers defy extreme cold

SRINAGAR: The strategically important 13.150-kilometre-long Zojila Tunnel, which is Asia’s longest highway tunnel at high altitude and will provide all-weather connectivity between the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, is expected to achieve a crucial breakthrough by April–May 2026.

Workers and engineers engaged in construction are pushing ahead with one of India’s most challenging infrastructure projects, braving extreme cold, heavy snowfall and avalanche threats.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 2,600 crore, the Zojila Tunnel project is being executed by Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL). The tunnel is a 7.57-metre-high, horseshoe-shaped, single-tube, two-lane tunnel that will pass under the Zojila Pass in the Himalayas between Ganderbal in central Kashmir and Drass town in Ladakh’s Kargil district.

Once completed, the tunnel will eliminate the seasonal isolation of Ladakh caused by the prolonged winter closure of the Zojila Pass, which remains inaccessible for several months each year due to heavy snowfall and extreme weather conditions. It will ensure all-weather connectivity and uninterrupted movement of civilian and military personnel between the two Union Territories. The tunnel will also facilitate the movement of heavy military hardware and equipment to Ladakh, which borders Pakistan and China.

Harpal Singh, Joint Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of MEIL, said the excavation work on the Baltal–Zojila main tunnel has reached an advanced stage.

“Of the total length of 13.25 km, excavation work on 12 km of tunnel has been completed, with just about one kilometre of excavation remaining,” he said.

The tunnelling work is progressing simultaneously from two ends—Baltal in Kashmir and Minamarg on the Ladakh side, using a two-way working front strategy to speed up construction.