BJP MP accuses AAP MLA of Rs 75 lakh demand during PM programs, threatens to quit party

AHMEDABAD: A storm has erupted in Gujarat’s Narmada district after Bharuch BJP MP Mansukh Vasava accused AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava of demanding Rs 75 lakh during programmes linked to the Prime Minister, triggering a political clash that has drawn in the district collector and put the ruling BJP government under direct pressure.

The controversy revolves around what began as coordination over a Prime Ministerial programme has escalated into allegations of extortion, administrative intimidation and threats of political rebellion.

The dispute, which initially surfaced during coordination meetings, escalated after the BJP MP alleged that the AAP MLA had demanded and scattered Rs 75 lakh from officials of the Roads and Buildings Department during two major national-level programmes held in the district.

The controversy deepened when Mansukh Vasava targeted not only the opposition MLA but also the district administration. Speaking to the media in an unusually aggressive tone, he said, “I have a recording of the Rs 75 lakh demand, yet I fail to understand why the collector is suppressing the matter. The collector appears afraid of Chaitar Vasava.” With this statement, the MP directly questioned the neutrality of the district collector, suggesting the administration was bending under political pressure.

The BJP MP went a step further by issuing a dramatic ultimatum to his own party. “I am fighting for the government and for honest officials. But if the government does not give me justice, I will leave the Bharatiya Janata Party. I cannot tolerate such wrong people,” he said, sending shockwaves through BJP ranks in the tribal belt.