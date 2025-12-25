CCPA fines Vision IAS Rs 11 lakh for misleading claims on UPSC results

NEW DELHI: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of ₹11 lakh on civil services coaching institute Vision IAS for publishing misleading advertisements related to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) results for 2022 and 2023.

According to the CCPA, Vision IAS, operated by AjayVision Education Private Limited, published misleading information on its official website regarding the performance of candidates in the UPSC examinations, in violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The Authority found that the institute intentionally concealed material information about the specific courses or services availed by successful candidates, thereby creating a false impression that they were enrolled in a general foundation programme.

The CCPA noted that Vision IAS made prominent claims such as “7 in Top 10 & 79 in Top 100 selections in CSE 2023” and “39 in Top 50 selections in CSE 2022,” while displaying the names, photographs and ranks of successful candidates.

Upon examination, the Authority observed that while Vision IAS clearly disclosed the course taken by Shubham Kumar (AIR 1, UPSC CSE 2020) as the GS Foundation Batch (Classroom Student), it deliberately concealed similar information for other candidates featured alongside him on the same webpage.

This omission created the misleading impression that all those candidates were enrolled in the GS Foundation Batch Classroom Course, which was not the case.

The CCPA further observed that the advertisement prominently promoted the institute’s “Foundation Course,” for which fees run into several lakhs of rupees.