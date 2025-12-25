Centre to deploy 53 additional CAPF companies ahead of Republic Day parade in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In view of the threats received by intelligence agencies ahead of the upcoming Republic Day parade in Delhi, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sanctioned the deployment of 53 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in the national capital to strengthen security and maintain peace during the event.

Officials said, these companies of the forces will be deployed in a phased manner in addition to companies already positioned in the national capital.

According to the officials, already a sizable number of central forces are deployed in Delhi due to the recent blast near Red Fort, but more troops are likely to be moved for Delhi considering the threat inputs received.

“The sanctioned deployment includes companies from the CRPF, the BSF, the SSB, the CISF and the ITBP. In total, the 53 companies translate to roughly 5,300–5,500 additional personnel, significantly reinforcing Delhi Police’s security grid during the high-alert period,” a senior official said.

It is learnt from sources that the additional CAPFs will be tasked with securing Republic Day-related events, including the Republic Day Parade, Prime Minister’s NCC Rally, Beating Retreat ceremony, and Martyrdom Day of Mahatma Gandhi. Some companies will stay back beyond January 26 to ensure security cover during post-Republic Day engagements and controlled drawdown of forces, they added.

According to officials, the existing security grid in Delhi has flagged key threats such possible attempts at high-impact attacks during crowded public events, as well as risk of drone-based surveillance or sabotage. Cyber-enabled misinformation campaigns and attempts to incite disturbances during national events have also been assessed as potential challenges, they added.

“An analysis of the intelligence inputs indicated that hostile elements might seek to exploit large public gatherings, VIP movements and symbolic national events to create panic or disrupt celebrations. As a result, multi-layered security arrangements, area domination, intensified checks, and close coordination between central forces and Delhi Police are being planned,” the source said.