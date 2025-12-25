Delhi HC tells govt to act against eateries violating safety norms in Majnu ka Tila

NEW DELHI: “Except the momo cart, everything shall be removed,” the Chief Justice remarked. It was said on a lighter note, but it was a telling aside as the Delhi High Court flagged serious safety lapses in one of the capital’s most crowded student hubs, Majnu ka Tila.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi government, the DDA, and the MCD to act against cafes and restaurants operating in Majnu ka Tila without requisite permissions and in violation of safety norms.

Disposing of a PIL filed by Arnav Singh, a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela stressed the urgency of enforcement, noting the heavy student rush in the area. “Ensure that it’s done. Half the Delhi University students are there most of the time,” Justice Gedela remarked.

The PIL pointed to illegal commercial activity on the Yamuna floodplains and cited a recent deadly nightclub fire in Goa as a warning of what could happen under similar conditions. It alleged that several buildings in Majnu ka Tila rise to seven or eight floors, with illegal basements and rooftop extensions, often without sanctioned plans.

According to the petition, many structures lacked staircases beyond the third or fourth floor, relying instead on small lifts, while existing staircases were narrow and poorly lit.