Assam marks 'anguished' Christmas celebration after VHP, Bajrang Dal activists vandalise school, shops; 4 arrested

GUWAHATI: People in Assam marked Christmas with what was described as an "anguished celebration," a day after members of right wing extremist groups Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal vandalised and set fire to Christmas decorations at a diocesan school in Nalbari district.

According to an official statement, Nalbari police on Thursday arrested four persons, based on a written complaint lodged by Fr Baiju Sebastian, principal of St Mary’s English School, Panigaon, in Nalbari district.

A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 324(3) (mischief), 324(4) (mischief causing significant property damage), 326(f) (mischief by causing damage through fire, etc), 329(3) (criminal trespass), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy).

According to the complaint lodged by the principal, some unknown miscreants unlawfully entered the school premises and vandalised the campus, causing damage to outer decorations, serial lights, plant pots and other articles. The complaint further stated that the damaged items were later set on fire.