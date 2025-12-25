Four of Telangana family killed in car accident in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district

ADILABAD: Four members of a family, including children, were killed in a car accident near Devad village in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra late on Wednesday night.

All the victims belonged to Khagaznagar town in Kumram Bheem–Asifabad district.

According to sources, six members of the same family had travelled to Nagpur a day earlier for medical treatment. While returning to Khagaznagar, the driver lost control of the car near Devad village, rammed into a culvert, and the vehicle overturned.

Four of them died on the spot, while two others sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.