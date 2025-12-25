Gig workers deliver flash strike ahead of year-end rush, seek better wages; mega strike on New Year's eve

NEW DELHI: The Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) announced a flash strike on Thursday demanding for better wages and a national policy for gig and platform workers.

Nearly 40,000 workers in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru participated in the protests. There are nearly one crore platform workers in India.

A mega strike has been planned on December 31, which is expected to create disruption in the e-commerce delivery market.

Shaik Salauddin, National General Secretary of Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) told TNIE, “We want the government to come out with a Policy for gig and platform workers with a fixed minimum wage. We are aspiring for a minimum wage of Rs 35 per delivery, when the distance touches upto 4 km. At present, the delivery person gets Rs 7 or Rs 10 or Rs 15 depending on the destination. It needs to be regularised completely.”

While workers get paid extra for their services on holidays, they demand for a permanent hike in wages.

“We have decided upon December 31 as the demand for deliveries will be very high around that time and we want the employers to take notice of the protest,” Salauddin added.

Elaborating on the flash strike, he said, “We announced it only yesterday (Wednesday). It takes some time for the message to percolate across the country. A good number did not take part for fear of their employers blacklisting them.”