Hostility towards women in digital spaces damaging democracy: Uttarakhand women's commission chief

DEHRADUN: Chairperson of Uttarakhand Women's Commission Kusum Kandwal has issued a statement condemning the growing hostility against women on social media platforms.

She emphasised that while women are making vital contributions across all sectors, the increasingly toxic digital environment actively discourages their participation.

"Women are proving their worth in every field, strengthening our democracy and making policy more inclusive ... Certain elements are using abusive, objectionable, and indecent language against both men and women online. Inappropriate remarks targeting women hurt their dignity and discourage their entry into public life," Kandwal stated.

The Chairperson expressed deep distress over the alleged political misuse of the memory of the late Ankita Bhandari.

"It is deeply unfortunate that the name of our daughter, the deceased Ankita Bhandari, is being used for political point-scoring on social media and public forums," she asserted.

Kandwal clarified that the judiciary is handling the case independently. "If anyone has facts or evidence, they must present them legally in court. Using the victim’s name for public statements is against her dignity."

She dismissed attempts to twist routine political interactions into scandals questioning women's dignity or the judicial process as "completely inappropriate."

Following these concerns, Kandwal contacted Uttarakhand DGP Deepam Seth, demanding immediate action against the offensive, misleading, and obscene material circulating online.

"The misuse of women's rights for political gain on social media casts doubt on the plight of other genuine victims," Kandwal warned.

She concluded that "cultured, dignified, and fact-based politics is the foundation of a strong India," urging leaders to foster an environment where women and youth can advance with security and trust.