Kolkata Diary | Starter gun firing prompts Bengal Governor to order probe

Starter gun firing prompts Guv to order probe

An incident involving the firing of a starter gun during flagging-off of a marathon run in the city on December 21 prompted the West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose to order a probe into the matter. The incident occurred when the Governor was firing from the gun to kick-off the event. Bose, on Tuesday, formed a probe committee to assess the matter by exploring multiple angles, officials at the Lok Bhavan said.

The order followed a report submitted by the Aide-de-Camp on duty, Major Nikhil Kumar, which stated that the starter gun had been arranged by the event organisers. According to the report, the Governor had followed all prescribed safety instructions.

CM Banerjee to visit Gangasagar on Jan 5

CM Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district on January 5 to review preparations for the annual Gangasagar Mela likely to be held in the second week of the month, an official said on Wednesday.

During the visit, CM will hold a preparatory meeting with the district administration and is set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several development projects. She will also lay the foundation stone for a 4-km bridge over the Muriganga river.

Soon, rail bridge over Rupnarayan river

South Eastern Railway is constructing a new rail bridge over the Rupnarayan river in the Howrah-Kharagpur section of Kharagpur Division to improve section capacity in suburban section of Howrah-Kharagpur. This modern state-of-the-art bridge will replace the old Kolaghat Bridge no. 57 over which the Middle line and Down Main line currently runs between Deulti and Kolaghat stations of SER.

The old Kolaghat bridge was opened in the year 1900 and has served as a vital link of SER providing connectivity to Howrah and Kolkata area to the rest of the country. This 804 metre long iconic steel girder bridge has served as a major railway asset for the past 125 years.