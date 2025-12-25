NCB busts inter-state hashish oil racket; 4 kg contraband seized, five arrested in Visakhapatnam

NEW DELHI: In a significant operation against inter-state drug trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) dismantled a hashish oil trafficking network and arrested five accused during an operation conducted in Visakhapatnam, the agency said.

Officers of the federal anti-narcotics agency, with the assistance of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), mounted a targeted operation at Duvvada Railway Station. The action led to the interception of five individuals, including one woman, and the seizure of 4 kg of hashish oil on Tuesday night.

“Following interrogation, all five persons were arrested under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act,” a senior officer said.

The arrested individuals include two persons from Thrissur district in Kerala, who were the intended receivers and had arrived in Paderu to coordinate with the supplier. The supplier, a resident of Srikakulam district, has also been apprehended.

The remaining two accused, including a woman, were employed as carriers and were tasked with transporting the contraband to Kerala for delivery to the receivers.