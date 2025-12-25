NCB busts inter-state hashish oil racket; 4 kg contraband seized, five arrested in Visakhapatnam

NEW DELHI: In a significant operation against inter-state drug trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) dismantled a hashish oil trafficking network and arrested five accused during an operation conducted in Visakhapatnam, the agency said.
Officers of the federal anti-narcotics agency, with the assistance of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), mounted a targeted operation at Duvvada Railway Station. The action led to the interception of five individuals, including one woman, and the seizure of 4 kg of hashish oil on Tuesday night.
“Following interrogation, all five persons were arrested under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act,” a senior officer said.
The arrested individuals include two persons from Thrissur district in Kerala, who were the intended receivers and had arrived in Paderu to coordinate with the supplier. The supplier, a resident of Srikakulam district, has also been apprehended.
The remaining two accused, including a woman, were employed as carriers and were tasked with transporting the contraband to Kerala for delivery to the receivers.
Investigators said the receivers had given money to the carriers to transport the contraband, while they themselves avoided carrying the substance out of fear of being caught in possession. All five accused had travelled from Paderu to Duvvada by bus.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the supplier as well as both receivers were previously involved in NDPS-related cases. Further investigation is under way to identify and apprehend other members linked to the trafficking network.
“This preventive action highlights the NCB’s unwavering commitment to dismantling organised drug trafficking syndicates operating across state boundaries. The Bureau continues to intensify efforts to curb the menace of narcotics and safeguard society from drug abuse,” the officer said.